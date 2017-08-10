Milwaukee residents are educating themselves and are mobilizing to finally remove the lead that is poisoning the water of tens of thousands of homes. But instead of listening to their concerns and addressing this matter urgently, the Mayor and his former Chief of Staff have employed a “divide and conquer” campaign by attempting to pit citizens into arguing against each other over lead paint versus lead in water as the primary source of lead poisoning. This administration has even tried to cast aspersions into the public debate by attempting to suggest that the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition (FLAC) is a tool for the Lead Paint Industry, which is allegedly using our fight for safe water to defeat civil lawsuits for childhood lead poisoning from paint.

The print media in Milwaukee seems to have fallen into this elementary political strategy too. Reporters for various major Milwaukee newspapers have shied away or have expressed reservations covering FLAC because of unfounded rumors of “dark money” influences and innuendos of secret deals with the lead paint industry. One would think that our media would consider it their moral obligation to print two experts’ reaction to the Mayor’s position in order to facilitate robust public debate that might encourage residents to sift and winnow for the truth.

Print media’s failure to publish critical Op-Eds is disconcerting. It allows our government and its agencies – including those at the local, state, and federal levels, which have never understood or accepted lead in water as a significant source of exposure, despite scientific evidence to the contrary and despite known fatal flaws in the nation’s blood lead and water lead screening systems that consistently underestimate the problem – this will not stand.

Milwaukee print media must not allow itself to be manipulated. Media should not allow government to control the conversation by casting aspersions on groups or individuals effectively holding government accountable in order to control the free flow of facts, conversations, and understandings about best ways to move forward.

The division between lead paint and lead in water is artificial. But in the case of water, it protects government entities that are responsible and potentially liable for contamination (in the case of paint, on the other hand, and this is important, it’s the landlords who are responsible).

The most insidious effect of the “lead versus water” rhetoric is that it has convinced many parents themselves to overlook water as a source and unknowingly allow for their children’s prolonged exposures, simply because they are not given honest information and, as a result, end up getting caught in our government’s self-interested and deceptive paradigm.