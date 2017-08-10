40-49 infant mortalities between 2012 and 2016 along one stretch of North Ave. – Why?

Robert Miranda, Freshwater for Life Action Coalition (FLAC) Spokesperson

April 26, 2018

The Freshwater for Life Action Coalition (FLAC) formed to convince city elected officials and the citizens of Milwaukee that lead service laterals were causing lead poisoning for people drinking tap water. We advocate for complete removal of all lead service laterals as well as a campaign of community education to inform people that lead in water is a true risk to their health.

Lead is a potent neurotoxin. It harms brain and body development in developing fetuses and young children. Even the smallest amounts of lead place infants and children at risk. Women of child bearing age may have elevated lead levels and unknowingly lead poison their developing fetus. Mothers of infants may mix infant formula with tap water and unknowingly and irreparably harm their infants. Lead not only causes brain damage, it results in infant mortality.

In recent weeks, Mayor Barrett has blamed lead paint chips as the primary source of lead blood levels rising in our children.

While exposure to lead-based paint hazards can result in acute exposure and immediate elevated blood lead levels, it is likely that other low level, chronic, continuous and CONTROLLABLE environmental exposure – like lead in water – contribute to levels between 5-10 ug/dL which is EQUALLY DELETERIOUS to infants, toddlers, young children and pregnant as well as breast feeding women.

The presence of lead-based paint alone DOES NOT constitute an environmental health threat BUT the presence of lead service lines DOES. (Lead-based paint in good condition – not peeling, chipping or flaking or covering friction services does not pose an adverse health exposure to occupants).

Therefore, the Mayor should be very careful in drawing conclusions that a zip code alone fully explains childhood lead exposure via lead-based paint!

Lead poisons our water when it leaves the main and is exposed to the service lateral that feeds each home its supply of water. These service laterals are made from lead. When the EPA determined that lead service laterals caused lead in water, the Lead and Copper Rule was written. Although substantially outdated, the Lead and Copper Rule directs water testing and minimizing lead exposure through service lateral replacement.

Milwaukee took the cheap way out, choosing corrosion control additives for our drinking water. These additives coat the inside of the pipe. Unfortunately, the additives don’t work 100 percent of the time and water samples from neighborhoods like those in Alderman Russell Stamper Jr.’s district show lead in the water. Because no level of lead is acceptable the City has gambled with the health of the people living in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

These lead pipes were installed when running water became a thing in Milwaukee. They are old, and they are fragile. Heavy traffic, industrial pounding and broken water mains can increase the lead in water risk for people drinking tap water from faucets in old homes.

For too long the City of Milwaukee has under-informed the at-risk population of the lead in water risk. Instead, City officials emphasize dangers from lead in paint. And while there is clearly lead in paint, soil and or environment, these same officials have no excuse for not explaining the risks of drinking tap water over the past decades.

Nevertheless, the time to elevate the conversation on lead in water risks as arrived. City officials have released a “heat map” that shows the prevalence of infant mortality in Milwaukee. North Avenue is depicted as a red zone on this map. The map indicates that 40-49 infant mortalities occurred from 2012-2016 between Lloyd Street two blocks to the South and Wright Street two blocks to the North from approximately 30th Street to 46th Street.

Several years ago, North Avenue and its intersections received new walkways, curbs and bicycle lanes. The road was completely removed and replaced. This work disrupted lead service laterals up and down the corridor.

Sadly, improving the business district may have resulted in infant death and lead poisoning for residents of the households in this neighborhood.

Today, FLAC can’t prove that this is fact because the identities and addresses of the parents whose children were lead poisoned or lost to infant death are private. However, Mayor Barrett and the Health Department could disprove this correlation and outcome by reporting on the blood lead levels of the residents of this area and the reasons for infant death. Why, in all of the City of Milwaukee, would such a terrible and graphic line of death appear along North Avenue?

In asking questions we should also find out did the families of this neighborhood receive medical care or intervention to make their homes safe? The answer on home safety is clear by driving the area. These homes are saturated in lead paint, have lead service laterals and interior plumbing that places people at risk every time they have a glass of water or boil a pot of noodles.

FLAC will continue to identify and elevate this conversation of lead in water until the leadership of the City of Milwaukee takes bold action to inform the people and correct the conditions through City funded work to right what is wrong.