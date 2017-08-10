The Community Sees Politricks

Politricks definition: Politics, regarded as characterized by dishonesty or self-interest; the use of underhand methods to achieve political ends regarded as self-serving or contemptible. Alteration of politics, after trick.

Mayor Tom Barrett is demanding an end to politics regarding Milwaukee’s lead in water crisis. He says that he does not want to “politicize” public health and that we should be focused on the children’s well-being.

It seems that for Mayor Barrett, city transparency is demonstrated by him granting us the privilege of a press conference, he is woefully misguided or takes us all for fools.

First, the position of health commissioner is a political appointment made by the mayor. Mayor Barrett politically appointed Bevan Baker to lead the City’s public health department (largest in the state of Wisconsin) who then was fired or forced to resign or resigned voluntarily for what could be assumed as leadership incompetence.

Once Baker leaves, Mayor Barrett decided to engage in another political act and that was to appoint Paul Nannis as Interim Commissioner. Nannis was former Commissioner of Health before being replaced by Baker. Nannis also ended up being a handsomely compensated consultant and was paid to what appears to be overseeing Baker and at the health department for the past two years.

Over the course of his tenure, Mayor Barrett seldom mentioned or paid attention to issues regarding public health other than infant mortality rates and disparities or teen pregnancy which erupted during his tenure and left him little recourse.

In other words, he was politically motivated to respond to those issues. In hindsight, knowing what we know today about lead in water links to infant mortality and its effects on women of children bearing years, kind of intriguing those two issues were on his radar these past few years.

The record will show that Mayor Barrett has made little investment in public health given department budget cuts made each year of his tenure. He felt no political pressure to do the right thing and advance the department for the benefit of the community. Why? Because there was no politics to pressure him to do so.

In the past, Mayor Barrett seldom made mention of public health in his State of the City annual address or his annual budget delivery since it was politically dangerous to point out deteriorating community health conditions.

Mayor Barrett insistently reminds the public that there is “no lead in the City’s water mains”, we in the community must then equally remind the Mayor no one is addressing lead in city water mains, the focus of community concern has and continues to be the over 70,000 lead service lines (lead laterals, pipes) connected to the mains bringing water from the mains into our homes.

Since Mayor Barrett wants to remind Milwaukee that our water mains are lead-free then maybe he should inform the tax paying and voting public how we can access this source of lead free water Milwaukee consumers are being billed for each month. Perhaps he could suggest citizens open fire hydrants to homes with lead pipes so they can access the lead-free water flowing from the City’s water mains?

As Mayor Barrett mentioned during a recent press conference, “he has been around a long time and knows politics when he sees it” but obviously not when he practices it!

Well, the community has been around a long time too, and knows politricks when we see it.