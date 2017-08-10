Inspector General To Review Closing of SSA Mitchell St. Closing

The Social Security Administration will have to delay plans to close its Mitchell St. office until a review of the closing plans is completed by the Office of the Inspector General.

The review is in response to a request by U.S. Rep Gwen Moore.

Plans to close the Social Security office at S. 7th and W. Historic Mitchell St. in Milwaukee have been moving forward quickly however a letter from Gale Stallworth Stone, acting inspector general, said her agency will review Social Security’s announced plan. The letter from the inspector general was sent to congresswoman Gwen Moore.

SSA wants to close down the Mitchell St. office because regional Social Security Commissioner Phyllis M. Smith complained there was lack of heat in the office, elevator breakdowns and several violent crimes in the area. Her complaints are being challenged by area leaders and elected officials.

Yup review of the inspector general will include how the agency will “mitigate any effects on individuals” who are served by the Mitchell St. office and will also determine whether Social Security officials followed agency policies when they announced the closing in January.

So for now, it seems the SSA Mitchell St. office will stay open until or unless the inspector generals findings conclude SSA can shut it down.

Foxconn

The Department of Natural Resources held a hearing last week on a plan to suck up 7 million gallons of Lake Michigan water for Foxconn.

More than 300 people attending expressed their opposition to the plan.

The most anti-conservation, anti-environment governor in Wisconsin’s history is behind a scheme so irresponsible the states and Canadian provinces that drafted the compact didn’t even consider it possible. No one imagined a Great Lakes state would attempt it.

Enter Scott Walker.

It wasn’t enough for Walker to hand Foxconn a check for $4.5 billion of our tax money, it wasn’t enough to allow Foxconn to trample on our wetlands – now he’s giving away our Great Lakes water.

If approved, the plan would allow the City of Racine, which sits inside the Great Lakes basin, to divert seven million gallons of water per day – that’s equivalent to 875 tanker trucks – to a town that’s only partially in the basin. There, Foxconn will consume 2.7 million gallons a day to manufacture flat screen TVs.

Under the compact, diversions are meant to provide water for uses such as municipal drinking water and groundwater replenishment for family wells. This is the first time a state in the compact has been so brazen as to actually suggest a diversion almost exclusively for a private company’s manufacturing needs.

The Great Lakes hold 90 percent of America’s freshwater, that’s 20 percent of the world’s supply. The diversion of Great Lakes water for private industry use is an unprecedented affront to the Great Lakes Compact.

Shame on Walker