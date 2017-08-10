Health Department Reports Demonstrate a Disregard of Community Concerns

On February 1, 2018 FLAC submitted an Open Records Request (ORR) to Mayor Tom Barrett’s office for their Health Department’s Accountability in Management (AIM) meeting reports from January 2015 to December 2017. Accountability in Management meetings are with each City of Milwaukee department and Mayor Tom Barrett’s office. This is a time for the mayor’s cabinet members to get their feedback on performance measures.The Health Department reportedly meets at least four times a year. Mayor Tom Barrett’s office gave absolutely no response to FLAC’s ORR as required by the state Open Records law (19.31-39, Wisconsin Statutes). On Friday, February 23, 2018 a Notice of Claim was filed in the City Clerk’s Office and hand-delivered to the Mayor’s Office regarding the intent to go to court in order to receive the requested records. The following Monday, February 26, 2018 the City Attorney’s office responded to FLAC’s legal representative that they would get the requested reports to FLAC within 5-10 working days. Ten working days later, the Mayor’s office informed FLAC that the requested records were available to pick up from the Mayor’s office.

Here is a summary of the City of Milwaukee Health Department Accountability in Management (AIM) reports (years 2015-17) received from the Mayor’s office last week.

1. The 5/4/15 AIM meeting is the FIRST reference to the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD)-Milwaukee Water Works (MWW) lead in water problem and explicitly states the “development of a public risk communication strategy” (acknowledging some level of health risk) AND “pilot sampling” within the community (even though previous research/studies in other cities provide ample evidence of health risk).

2. The next AIM meeting on 9/2/15 (4 months later) makes no mention of lead in water progress (communication strategy or pilot sampling results) BUT does reference a 3.9M “Healthy Homes” grant award from HUD to the City that could be leveraged to begin addressing emerging lead in water issues with appropriate lobbying by the City to the federal government. Was that done?

3. The next AIM meeting on 11/9/15 (2 months later) makes no mention of lead poisoning prevention activities (paint or water). Even though the MHD and MWW along with others are supposedly actively developing public risk communication and reviewing pilot sampling results to inform future actions.

4. The next AIM meeting is on 6/6/16 (8 months later) after a suspiciously long absence and makes no mention of the MHD lead paint program or lead in water issue. Why? This is even after the fact that the Mayor has met with Don Behm at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and convened a Mayoral work group across several departments to address the health risk that partial lead service replacement and disturbance by the MWW creates for residents within the community. (WE SUSPECT THAT OTHER AIM MEETINGS IN BETWEEN WERE PURPOSELY LEFT OUT. OTHERWISE, WHY THE LONG DELAY BEFORE THE NEXT MEETING, DURING THE TIME THE PUBLIC WAS DEMANDING ANSWERS TO LEAD IN WATER QUESTIONS AND A QUALITY WATER TASK FORCE WAS CONVENED).

5. The next AIM meeting on 9/19/16 (3 months later) and AFTER the Mayor’s inclusion on a panel with Dr. Marc Edwards at Marquette University on lead service laterals and public health risk. The AIM meeting highlights yet again work on public risk messaging (mentioned as being developed 1.5 years earlier) as well as developing a protocol to test drinking water at all residences with children having reported elevated blood lead levels to the MHD. No mention of filtration device use or distribution is made. NOTE: THIS IS AFTER THE MAYOR PUBLICLY STATED TO THE MEDIA IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY PANEL WITH DR. EDWARDS THAT ALL HOMES WITH LEAD SERVICE LINES SHOULD USE APPROVED POINT OF USE FILTRATION DEVICES TO ELIMINATE ADVERSE LEAD EXPOSURE AND RISK OF POISONING.

6. The next AIM meeting is 5/9/17 (8 months later!!) and again, after a suspiciously long absence of meetings in which lead in water issues were certainly at the forefront of discussion behind the scenes at the Mayor’s office, Common Council, MHD and MWW. Cursory information on lead-based paint on windows is highlighted along with very preliminary information on water filter distribution and use by the community at this meeting. THIS IS AFTER WATER SUPERINTENDENT CARRIE LEWIS ABRUPTLY LEAVES CITY EMPLOYMENT AFTER 20 YEARS AND CHIEF CITY LOBBYIST JENNIFER GONDA IS APPOINTED AS A REPLACEMENT. NO MENTION OF WATER TESTING OF RESIDENCES WITH CHILDREN HAVING ELEVATED BLOOD LEAD LEVELS IS MENTIONED NOR PUBLIC RISK COMMUNICATION STRATEGY NOR RESULTS FROM PILOT STUDY (2 YEARS EARLIER). WHERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THAT PILOT STUDY?

7. The next two AIM meetings 8/9/17 and 12/13/17 appear to have significant update information on lead poisoning prevention presumably given widespread public attention and outcry to the issue. This includes some acknowledgement of funding and staffing deficiencies within the program that crippled outcomes as well as a lack of clear prioritization acknowledgement by the City of the health issue and deleterious impact of lead poisoning (paint and water) in the past. THIS IS IN STARK CONTRAST TO THE PREVIOUS TWO YEARS IN WHICH THE BUDGET OFFICE (FINAL AUTHOR/EDITOR OF ALL AIM MEETING CONTENT ALONG WITH THE COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH) FAILED TO HIGHLIGHT OR PRIORITIZE LEAD POISONING AS AN CHRONIC, SERIOUS AND CONTINUING HEALTH THREAT TO RESIDENTS OF THE COMMUNITY.

In essence, it is apparent that some AIM meetings have been omitted (purposely or otherwise) as well as possibly other slides regarding lead poisoning prevention activities within the City including staffing levels and funding discussions that would shed light on how this issue was viewed by the Budget Office and Mayor.

In conclusion it is FLAC’s opinion that the Milwaukee Health Department AIM documentation provided demonstrates that:

1. Lead poisoning prevention in general was not a PRIORITY for the city given the high level and dependence on Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant support and lack of dedicated city resources. This is evidenced by AIM slides that indicate decreasing grant funds and lack of concern over staff recruitment and retention within the lead poisoning prevention program

2. Lead in water as a significant public health CRISIS was slow to be acknowledged much less strategically discussed at the Budget Office and Mayoral level within the AIM forums and beyond. No indication of community documented concerns was discussed which indicates the Mayor’s office dismissed community correspondence.

3. There appears a underlying predisposition on part of the city to preferentially IGNORE the lead in water issue given the significant financial commitment necessary to implement necessary and effective prevention and control strategies. There is no evidence of funding/fiscal impact discussed nor cost/benefit risk analysis necessary to make sound and sustainable decisions on behalf of community health and well-being.

4. The city FAILED to recognize and enact effective risk communication and community engagement throughout the unfolding of the lead in water issue which was brought and discussed to the AIM meeting on 5/4/15. This represents a fundamental breach in due diligence on behalf of the city and its political leadership.

5. The Mayor did not exercise ACCOUNTABILITY to citizens related to adhering to public statements concerning the need for water filters in ALL homes with lead service lines following his panel appearance with Dr. Marc Edwards. This is unconscionable given the stakes for community health at hand.

6. It is the opinion of FLAC that Mayor Barrett demonstrated total disregard and indifference to the concerns raised by the community regarding lead service laterals and in doing so failed to ensure public health matters were addressed properly.