Group Tells Chief of Staff Patrick Curley; “do your job”

Freshwater for Life Action Coalition (FLAC) held a press conference yesterday to release findings of Mayor Barrett’s Health Department’s Accountability in Management reports. Reports that FLAC had to threaten legal action to receive because the Mayor’s office would not comply with Open Records Report law. The City of Milwaukee Attorney’s office had to intervene to get the requested reports.

City of Milwaukee Chief of Staff Patrick Curley issued the following statement in response to FLAC’s press conference yesterday:

“If FLAC is so concerned about lead laterals, why isn’t the group expending time and energy in Madison and Washington D.C. lobbying the legislature, Governor and members of Congress to fund the estimated $750 million Milwaukee needs to fully replace 70,000 lead laterals?”

Is Mr. Curley implying that FLAC is supposed to do the Mayor and his administration’s job? It is the responsibility of the Mayor’s office to lobby on behalf of the city, not FLAC’s. Is it not enough that FLAC is already doing the city’s job of informing communities in Milwaukee about the lead water health crisis, now they want to suggest that FLAC should lobby the state and federal government to raise money to replace the lead laterals as well?

The irony of this pathetic response from Chief of Staff Patrick Curley is that he used to be a lobbyist!

For the record, FLAC put forth a funding plan to fully replace 70,000 lead laterals at no cost to homeowners and without state or federal funding. It could be done if there was political will to do so; the problem is Mayor Barrett and his trusty sidekick Patrick Curley refuse to make resolving this public health crisis a priority. Click here to see that funding plan.

Finally, FLAC’s response to Patrick Curley’s comments regarding FLAC not lobbying is simple, DO YOUR JOB!

Breaking News from Washington DC:

Rep. Keith Ellison and Rep. Ro Khanna are reintroducing the WATER Act next month!

The WATER Act of 2018 would provide up to $35 billion for updating public water and sewer systems, improving rural household drinking water wells and septic systems, removing lead pipes going into homes, and improving water infrastructure in schools. The only change to this year’s version of the WATER Act is the funding mechanism. The WATER Act of 2018 would roll back a small portion of the Trump administration’s corporate tax cuts and increase the corporate income tax rate by 3.5 percentage points.

The WATER Act is the most comprehensive approach to improving our water systems and helping ensure that every person has access to safe and clean water in the United States. This major federal investment in our public water infrastructure will renovate our nation’s old and lead-ridden water pipes, stop sewage overflows and help avert a looming water affordability crisis. The WATER Act will deliver water justice to the millions of people in the United States who lack access to safe water, while creating nearly a million jobs across the economy.

Maybe Milwaukee Mayor Barrett Chief of Staff will send a delegation to Washington to lobby for its passage. Still, he did say FLAC should do that instead.