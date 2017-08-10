Stop the deception, clarity is what’s needed

City of Milwaukee Water Superintendent Jennifer Gonda needs to speak with clarity otherwise her comments in the media will continue to be construed as deceptive by the community. Gonda, who was appointed to the position as Milwaukee Water Works superintendent by Mayor Barrett was the city’s chief lobbyist. Her appointment drew concerns about her qualifications from five members of the Common Council in March 2017. In a letter to Mayor Barrett, the aldermen called into question the Mayor’s decision to appoint Gonda.

This past week Jennifer Gonda stated in a recent published report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the average lead level in Flint’s water is 8.4 parts per billion (ppb), which Virginia Tech researchers say is acceptable for an old city with lead pipes. The average lead level in Milwaukee, Gonda said, is 2 parts ppb.

First of all, the “average” lead level in water is not zero, which it should be. Second, the “average” lead in Milwaukee water is not worst-case, but is still toxic no matter what level Gonda attempts to portray as acceptable. Third, the sampling done to meet Lead Copper Rule (LCR) requirements are known to miss worst-case levels in homes with lead laterals. We find this statement by the superintendent of Milwaukee Water Works Jennifer Gonda to be deceptive.

With the testing that Milwaukee has in place, FLAC wants to remind everyone that in 2016 The Guardian wrote an article pointing out Milwaukee was one of 33 cities that cheated on lead water testing, and with the challenge of lead particles, 8.4 ppb lead average can occur in a city that exposes kids to hundreds and thousands of ppb daily.

Regarding Virginia Tech Researchers: We don’t believe any researcher at Virginia Tech is suggesting that there is a safe level in lead, which would put them in direct disagreement with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) who’s position is there is no safe level of lead in water or blood.

Don’t let Mayor Barrett and his bureaucrats fool you into a false sense of security. Evidence continues to accrue that commonly encountered blood lead concentrations, even those below 5 µg/dL (50 ppb), impairs cognitive thinking; there is no identified threshold or safe level of lead in blood. This idea that anything under 10 or 5 µg/dL in blood is not serious coming from City Hall is a bunch of malarkey.

The spin messaging coming out of City Hall is a typical trick of the water utility industry to try to put folks to sleep. There is not an iota of science behind what Superintendent Jennifer Gonda said.

The Barrett administration failed us. They failed to protect our most vulnerable because they saw building the downtown “Camelot” as more important to the legacy of current elected politicians and bureaucrats.

Make no mistake, as explained to FLAC by a local expert on lead in water:

1) there is no safe level of lead in water.

2) utility testing often only looks at “dissolved lead” not “total lead” (particulates).

3) utilities often flush before taking samples, thus reducing probability of non-compliance and high lead level count.

4) compliance with current LCR regulations does not equal public health protection.

5) average is not a good measure of assessing public health risk nor delineating population being adversely exposed including most vulnerable to lead poisoning.

6) lead service lines flakes, scales/sediment are far higher in lead content by weight than paint chips.

7) water utilities are ill equipped (training and business practices) to assess, evaluate and assure public health. Conflict of interest in doing so as water supplier.

What Jennifer Gonda or the Milwaukee Health Department needs to do is release the data showing how many of the elevated blood levels kids live in homes that have lead service lines.

WISN Channel 12 Editorial with President & General Manager Jan Wade calls for transparency

Last week, WISN Channel 12 released an editorial video presented by President & General Manager Jan Wade largely questioning Mayor Tom Barrett’s claim that he did not know about the severity of lead in the drinking water, though a memo had been produced going back to 2015 warning of the dangers and the simple fact that the Milwaukee Health Department reports to Mayor Barrett.

“It’s concerning to think that the person voters hired to run the city was unaware, but taking him at his word, if he really didn’t know, then that’s a problem too. Mismanagement and unanswered questions that won’t go away. The citizens of our city and especially the families effected deserve answers, and they’re not going away either.” Jan Wade.

The editorial goes on to acknowledge that even if you give merit to Mayor Barrett’s claim that he did not know, it is equally as concerning that Mayor Barrett was clueless of this public health crisis.

Throughout the city, the cries for more transparency are getting louder and louder and coming from more and more different places. When will Mayor Tom Barrett and Superintendent Jennifer Gonda answer those cries with full transparency and forthrightness?

Until then this, like Jan Wade said in the editorial, “will not go away”.

Remove the lead pipes!