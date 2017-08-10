Milwaukee’s $1 Home Program Appears Not To Require Lead Lateral Removal

Earlier this year the City of Milwaukee announced that they were going to sell over 100 foreclosed homes for $1 and that the city would provide a grant of up to $10,000 per home after renovating them to code-compliant standards and hiring at least one unemployed or underemployed worker for each home purchased through an initiative named Milwaukee Employment/Rehabilitation Initiative (MERI).

Last Monday at City Hall, hundreds of people showed up to hear about the new program only to find out, like in so many cases when dealing with City of Milwaukee elected officials, that the initiative was not meant for them to participate in or benefit from, but in fact is for established real estate developers.

The requirements for purchasing these homes for $1 and being eligible for the $10,000 rebate grant are structured in such a way that smaller, local businesses and families hoping to purchase these homes will not qualify.

Least to say, most who attended this City Hall meeting would not qualify to participate in the program, which made many disrespected, frustrated and some downright angry.

The two requirements that foil most opportunities of purchasing a home for $1 and being eligible for the grant is the minimum five (5) home purchase requirement and the 90 day renovation completion requirement in order to be eligible for the $10,000 rebate.

Not many, if any, small or local businesses and/or families would be financially or operationally capable of meeting such requirements, and it appears that this was designed intentionally to do so.

This initiative is yet another example of the pattern to which Mayor Tom Barrett and his administration, in cahoots with the Common Council, consistently use state and federal resources intended to benefit the public but ends up enriching special interest groups, in this case real estate developers, and other friendly contributors to the incumbents.

Not requiring removal of lead lateral service lines should result in lawsuits for City and Developers

In correspondence with Martha L. Brown, Deputy Commissioner of Dept. of City Development (DCD), on behalf of a request by an alderperson, she avoided answering the question regarding whether or not the City of Milwaukee would require developers who buy these homes for $1 and renovate them to replace lead lateral service lines.

In a very strange fashion, Ms. Brown confused the recently passed ordinance that forces homeowners to pay up to $1,600 for emergency full lead lateral service line replacements with that of requiring developers who buy homes in the MERI program. Her response:

“Regarding lead laterals: The City has recently adopted an ordinance specifying the

circumstances in which property owners are required to replace lead laterals. That

ordinance will apply to the properties involved in the Milwaukee Employment/Renovation

Initiative. In addition, buyers will be required to install a lead water filter on the kitchen

faucet.”

Once again, the ordinance she is referring to is for emergency lead lateral service lines replacements and day cares. It has absolutely nothing to do with requiring renovated homes involved in the MERI program to replace lead lateral service lines.

So again, we ask anyone at the City of Milwaukee, since Ms. Brown was unwilling to answer the question: what is the MERI program requiring developers to do to replace lead lateral service lines before putting the home up for sale or renting to families?

As we have stated previously, lead water filters do not remove all of the potential hazards of lead poisoned drinking water; henceforth, the potential lawsuits to both the City of Milwaukee and developers that participate in the MERI program should be explored.

Knowingly selling homes to developers that have lead lateral service lines that deliver lead poisoned drinking water, a scientifically proven public health hazard in particular to children under the age of six and expecting mothers, to potentially to be sold or rented to the general public may be interpreted as a dereliction of duty on the part of the City of Milwaukee for not doing everything within its power to ensure that its citizens have safe, clean drinking water.

Both the City of Milwaukee and the developers that participate in the MERI program should be liable and be subject to lawsuits. This is not sound fiscal management or sound public policy.