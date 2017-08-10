At sometime during World War II, a passenger ship set sail from Great Britain headed for port in New York City. The Captain of the ship being afraid of enemy vessels, sought the advice and guidance of the British Admiral.

The Admiral calmly assured the captain that no matter what happens, he should be sure to sail his ship straight ahead. “Do not take any detours — sail the ship straight ahead — continue onward, heading straight towards the intended mark” he said.

After several days of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, which was undeniably filled with submarines and enemy vessels of all kinds, the Captain spotted an enemy destroyer off his forward bow.

Nervously he grasped the handset and called for assistance.

The calm voice replied, “Keep on straight, Do not detour, just sail the ship straight ahead. Everything will be just fine. Just keep on straight.”

After a couple of days the ship pulled safely into the great harbor of New York City.

Shortly after docking, the great British battleship, “Man of War”, pulled into port behind the passenger vessel. The Captain realized that while he did not see the British battleship, she was there, standing bye. Standing by to come to his defense should it prove necessary.

So it is in our lives. God is standing by. We may not always see Him there, but He is. Waiting. Bidding us onward toward the mark…