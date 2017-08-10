Milwaukee has a childhood lead exposure problem and the problem of lead in our water remains unsolved.

The City of Milwaukee has a serious problem with lead in our drinking water. Long term we need to replace 70,000 lead laterals that bring lead-leached water to Milwaukee homes, many in low-income communities and communities of color. And don’t be distracted, the forced resignation of Health Commissioner Bevan Baker does not solve this dangerous situation. The Mayor, City of Milwaukee officials, our aldermanic representatives, Water Works, and, of course, the Health Department have been aware of this issue for years. Certainly, long enough to have put a solution into place. Thus, our city officials must provide the leadership that is so desperately needed to solve this problem.

The alarm has been sounded over the past two years. Milwaukee Water Commons along with several other community groups have initiated meetings with both the Health Department and the Mayor. We have attended public meetings, city aldermanic tasks forces, presented the Common Council President with a well thought out plan to solve the situation, taken part in news reports, academic conferences, community-led conferences, and numerous one-on-one meetings with health department officials, city government officials, and news outlets.

The City of Milwaukee has responded minimally with actions that simply pay lip service to the problem. They have passed resolutions that have no measures attached offering no accountability. A cartoonish public health education campaign addressing the dangers of lead, costing upwards of $50,000, has been largely ineffective. An “emergency” lead lateral replacement resolution has been proposed that will replace only 500 per year and shifts a part of the cost to homeowners.

The City must show a greater sense of urgency regarding the poisoning of our community.

Milwaukee Water Commons offers the following plan for addressing the problem of lead in Milwaukee’s drinking water:

As a short-term fix, we advocate for a strong, unequivocal admission to the risks lead exposure is posing to our communities. Community messaging and education should focus on filtration with a goal to provide filters to those in need, and technical assistance to get the filters on the sinks for everyone affected.

For success, we must enlist faith and neighborhood-based community organizations to assist in this campaign much like the efforts that took place to have smoke detectors installed in people’s homes.

In the long run, the 70,000 lead laterals must be replaced to ensure public safety within a generation. City leaders including the Mayor, Common Council, and the DPW, need to develop a plan in direct consultation with the community. It must involve community leaders, stakeholders, academia, public officials, policymakers, and government.

Milwaukee Water Commons, along with other community voices will continue to press our City leadership until we see a replacement strategy for lead laterals that is clear and expedient with a community-vetted plan to ensure success. This is an urgent public health issue. We understand that tackling lead in our water is a complex issue – but the community can handle complexity when the message is clear and consistent.