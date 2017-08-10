Mayor Barrett Continues to Bob & Weave from Lead in Water Truth

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is following the cover your ass plan that takes place whenever a politician around the country gets caught not doing the right thing by the people. Not protecting the people from environmental harm like lead in water. It’s the same type of tour going on in cities across the U.S. like Flint, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, etc. that politicians and employees do whenever they get caught doing nothing about a concern such as lead in water.

The politicians, working alongside so called public health officials, water bureaucrats, and others have been obstructing and pushing narratives filled with misinformation and misdirection in order to confuse and put the citizens of the community back to sleep, a standard practice whenever the matrix is disturbed.

It’s a standard play for politicians and bureaucrats around the country when they are caught, they claim they have been doing the right thing all along. Doing the right thing?

Here’s what

Mayor Barrett considers doing the right thing:

A report released by HUD (Urban Housing & Development) in 2006 indicated Milwaukee has a lead in water issue. Milwaukee leaders took the report and shelved it. No community calls to use filters then. No city wide alert or precautionary letters on the use of water. Just a shrug of the shoulders and off to business as usual.

In late 2015, Mayor Barrett running for reelection professed to the people of Milwaukee that our water is safe. That lead leaching in our water was controlled because the corrosion control practices meet EPA standards. WRONG! Most experts in lead in water agree the EPA standards are antiquated and need to reflect current science. FLAC has demanded that the city raise its standards and stop using the EPA out dated standards as cover for the administration not to take proactive and decisive action to remove lead in our water hazards.

In February 2016 the City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker goes on CBS 58 News and declares to the community that he can guarantee no lead passes through the taps of our homes. WRONG! FLAC challenged this narrative once the health commissioner stated it. It wasn’t until September 2016 during a presentation by Dr. Marc Edwards at Marquette University was it revealed that such a bold-faced lie was not scientifically possible. Lead particles leach in our water every day, Dr. Edwards declared. At that event, Edwards stated he wouldn’t drink unfiltered water that flows through lead pipes. That day Mayor Barrett had his supposed “epiphany” and declared Milwaukee citizens should use water filters. It was also several months later that former health commissioner Baker declared in an interview on November 2016 with Milwaukee Magazine that he misspoke about the lead not coming through our taps.

Doing the right thing did not stop the Barrett administration from blocking the Lead Transparency resolution. For eight months the resolution was stalled because City Hall bureaucrats did not like language that dealt with protecting children under 6 years old and women of child bearing age. The measure finally passed. Mayor signed off on December 6, 2017, however after signing the bureaucrats at the health department did not implement provisions of the resolution immediately as called for by the law signed by Mayor Barrett.

In January 2018 health commissioner is forced to resign because thousands of families were not notified properly about what to do to prevent lead exposer in the home and other important things like testing the water for lead. This took place for a couple of years according to the Mayor. But instead of issuing a water advisory, Mayor Barrett continues to espouse the false narrative that lead in blood is mostly caused by adults and children injesting lead based paint chips, soil and dust. The water is a secondary source of lead. Once again, Mayor Barrett misinformed the community. Without data that includes homes that had elevated blood lead levels had their water tested for lead, which the city has not done, the mayor can’t conclusively make such a statement.

We demand transparency, accountability and for the right information to protect our families and communities and finally we just need to get the lead out.

Remove the lead pipes!