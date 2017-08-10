Block Homan

Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are terrorizing immigrants and ripping apart American families. We cannot allow Congress to publicly green light Thomas Homan, the xenophobic extremist who runs Trump’s dangerous deportation machine.

Homan has been Trump’s acting ICE director since January 2017, but he is not new to the agency. During the Obama administration, he was the country’s top deporter.

1. Now, he’s using his dangerous set of skills to help make Trump’s nightmare of mass deportations a reality. In his first three months as acting director, Homan increased the agency’s arrests of immigrants with no criminal background by 156 percent and unleashed his agents to hunt down immigrants at schools, courthouses and hospitals.

2. Trump wants Homan to permanently lead ICE. The Senate must obstruct his plans.

Senators are responsible for protecting all of the people in their states, not just the ones who were born in the United States. Blocking Thomas Homan’s confirmation as the permanent head of ICE is a necessary part of that.

Tell the Senate: Block and resist xenophobe Thomas Homan’s confirmation as ICE director.

Homan is an anti-immigrant extremist. He believes that all undocumented immigrants are criminals who should live in fear.

3. He also wants to take down sanctuary cities and recently called on the Department of Justice to indict elected officials who refuse to help with deportations.

4. Homan, as Trump’s acting ICE director, has empowered his officers to use some of the most insidious tactics imaginable to hunt down immigrants. Homan’s ICE agents have: Arrested and detained both parents of a sick infant on their way to the hospital.

5. Arrested a 10 year-old girl with cerebral palsy on her way to the hospital.

6. Arrested and detained a father outside of his daughter’s school.

7. Arrested a transgender domestic abuse survivor at a courthouse while she was requesting a protective order against her abusive ex-partner.

8. Immigration enforcement officers also recently locked up a disabled Dreamer and allegedly denied him pain medication and made fun of his disability.

9. Trump and Homan are lying when they say that ICE is focused on getting violent criminals out of the country. ICE is a dangerous rogue agency. Its agents are harassing and attacking all immigrants.

Recently, more than 70 members of Congress signed a letter calling out the Department of Homeland Security for failing to investigate thousands of sexual assault complaints and other human rights violations filed by immigrants who were detained by ICE over the past decade. ICE agents have reportedly subjected immigrants in their custody to unnecessary strip searches, forced them to eat moldy produce and expired food, and denied pain medication to those with debilitating diseases.

10 If the Senate gives Homan permanent jurisdiction over all ICE operations, it would add fuel to an already out-of-control fire and sanction the agency’s shady and abusive tactics. Democrats and Republicans of good conscience have the power to make sure that doesn’t happen. That’s why we’re teaming up with our friends at America’s Voice to make sure they act.

Tell the Senate: Block and resist xenophobe Thomas Homan’s confirmation as ICE director.

Meeting invite

for update

& information 2018

The Milwaukee Nutrition and Lead Task Force will hold its first large group meeting since June. The Freshwater For Life Action Coalition is a member of this task force. Please JOIN US as we meet to discuss next steps for 2018!

What: Milwaukee Nutrition & Lead Task Force meeting

When: 10:00am, Monday, January 29th

Where: Hunger Task Force, 201 S. Hawley Ct. Milwaukee, WI 53214

In 2017 the Task Force ended up distributing over 10,000 flyers to the community, ran dozens of trainings with organizations on lead exposure and the role of nutrition and worked directly with families tactics to protect themselves from lead. In addition, FLAC along with Hunger Task Force with the support of numerous groups successfully got the City of Milwaukee to pass a resolution authored by the Nutrition & Lead Task Force co-chair Tony Zielinski on lead transparency and education.

This meeting will focus on next steps, review a new resolution targeting Milwaukee Water Works messaging and ensure we are doing everything we can to get the right information into the hands of people that need it most to protect their families from lead in water and other sources.

In the January meeting we will cover:

Organizing and community education to-date.

Plan future community education opportunities.

Share resources and best practices on outreach and education.