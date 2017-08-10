Tax Cut Bill Cements GOP Looney Efforts

The tRUMP tax bill will cement the Republican Party as the party of evil and the Party of murderers.

Corporations get permanent tax breaks, the individual dies from lack of health care. By 2027, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, 83% of the middle class – almost 145 million American families – will either get a tax increase or a tax cut of less than $100. Not a even enough to buy a month supply of blood thinner medicine.

Meanwhile, according to the Tax Policy Center, the top 1% of earners in our country will reap 83% of the benefits of the tax plan. Let’s say that again. Middle class, 83% either get an increase or a tax break of less than $100. Top 1%, the wealthiest, get 83% of the benefits.

And to boot, millions of middle-class Americans will now go without health insurance and millions more will see their premiums rise. At the same time, multinational corporations and wealthy hedge fund managers will enjoy a massive tax break and begins competing against each other to buy up land in Puerto Rico.

There is nothing about this tax bill that’s suited to the needs of the American worker or the American economy.

Trickle-down: that’s the entire philosophy of this tax bill. Trickle-down. When they say they are helping the middle class, when they say they are creating jobs, it’s because the wealthy get money, and in their belief, will create jobs. It hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened. Corporate America has more money than ever before. The stock market is higher than ever before. Job creation isn’t.

Trickle-down has been widely discredited as an economic theory, and it’s been discredited by recent history. It will be discredited once again.

The American people will have the chance in 2018 to reject this philosophy, and move our country in a dramatically different direction – back towards a government that works to lift up the middle class rather than one that gives more to those who already have so much.

We still have not reached a budget deal to lift the spending caps equally for both defense and urgent domestic priorities, like funding to combat the opioid crisis, improve veteran’s health care, and building rural infrastructure. We have not reached a deal to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program and community health centers or extend the 702 FISA Court program.

And two major sticking points remain in the form of the disaster supplemental, which still does not fairly treat Puerto Rico, California and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Florida, Texas, and Louisiana, and the Dreamers, who we have a moral imperative to protect.

Plain and simple, this is a historically bad piece of legislation. With its massive and permanent tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest of Americans and tiny and temporary cuts for the vast majority of American families, this bill is not only unconscionable, it is obscene. The Republican congressional leadership and the administration are treating the very rich to a high-end ‘all you can eat’ buffet and sticking our families and our kids with the check.

Up to 7-in-10 Latino families who earn $75,000 or less per year would pay more in taxes by 2027, as temporary individual tax cuts expire. What’s worse is the bill will make health care more expensive and push it out of reach for many. Thirteen million people could lose health coverage and many will face a 10 percent increase in their premiums with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate.

Analysts also expect the bill to increase the national debt by $1.4 trillion or more over the next decade. That will likely trigger draconian cuts to essential programs like Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP, which helped lift 6.3 million Latinos, including three million Latino children, out of poverty in 2015. Gutting them risks pushing millions in our community into poverty. Funding for public education is also in jeopardy, thanks to a provision that scraps deductions for state and local taxes.

This needless attack on the well-being and prospects of our children is wrong, but it is also short-sighted. These kids will be the backbone of the American workforce in the next decade so failing them now will hurt all Americans. This Republican-led Congress and the administration have truly put our country’s future at risk and they have only themselves to blame for the consequences of their foolish actions. And our community will forget neither the devastating impact of this bill nor who traded our future for their narrow self-interest.