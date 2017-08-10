Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) Introduced The SECURE Act.

The bill introduced is an attempt to give Dreamers a new expiration date, provide President Trump with additional deportation agents, and increase militarization of the border. Their proposal must be rejected as the poison pill that it is.

Instead of focusing on a bill that would harm Dreamers and their families, these senators should follow the lead of the 34 House Republicans who, in a public letter, called on Speaker Ryan to pass legitimate legislation before the holidays.

You will not be able to deduct the state taxes you pay. You will no longer be able to deduct your mortgage interest. The student loan interest deduction will be gone.

You will not be able to deduct your medical expenses – so for those of you paying higher premiums- this deduction was helpful. You won’t be able to deduct charitable donations.

Senior citizens will no longer receive the higher standard deduction.

Graduate students will be taxed for what was and could have never been “income.” Taxing a graduate student tuition waiver is one example of how punitive the Bill is. If a grad student gets a $30,000 tuition waiver, s/he is taxed as though s/he received that amount as income. Problem–that student didn’t receive income to pay for the taxes on $30,000. It’s was a waiver.

It is not that easy to make a bill this bad…but it happened right before our eyes. The last time there was major tax reform legislation (1986) the process took nearly three (3) years with hearings and meetings from all corners.

This bill has been thrown together in about three (3) WEEKS! It’s massive and negatively impacts seniors, the disabled, and most of the middle-class. The wealthiest among us will receive the majority of the tax and cash benefits.

Republicans Support Pedofile

Roy Moore has called his accusers liars, but they refuse to be silenced.

Several women have said the U.S. Senate candidate pursued relationships with them when they were underage girls, and some have accused him of sexual assault. Debbie Wesson Gibson, one of the women who appeared in The Washington Post’s original story on the allegations, provided the newspaper with a high school scrapbook chronicling her time dating Moore.

Gibson said that as a teenage girl, she had written down dates she’d had with Moore in the scrapbook and listed him as her guest for her Etowah High School graduation. She says her relationship with Moore at the time was consensual, and prior to the allegations, she said she held Moore in “high esteem.” The pair stayed in touch over the years, and Gibson even worked on his circuit judge campaign in 1982, she said.

Moore has broadly denied knowing women in the Post article, and has accused them of lying to smear his campaign. “These allegations are completely false, they’re malicious; specifically, I do not know any of these women nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said at a rally in Alabama.

After Moore claimed not to know his accusers, Gibson said she realized he was a liar. She’d planned to keep her scrapbook to herself until she saw another accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, share that Moore had signed her high school yearbook. Nelson has accused Moore of driving her to a deserted area and physically assaulting her.

“I just couldn’t imagine him doing something like that,” Gibson told the Post. “And then when I saw the interview from Beverly, and I saw his handwriting in her yearbook, my heart just sank. And when I saw what I knew to be Roy Moore’s handwriting, I just began to sob openly.”

Gibson said that Moore’s attack on her “integrity” was another reason she decided to come forward with her scrapbook, despite receiving numerous death threats. The Post had a former FBI forensics expert authenticate that a graduation card in the scrapbook had not been altered.

Leigh Corfman, the first woman to accuse Moore of misconduct, has also responded to his claims that his accusers are liars. Corfman penned an open letter to Moore published on AL.com, telling the world that her words were personal, not political.

Yet the Republican Party is backing Roy Moore. The moral campus of this party is defective. Sickos who support pedofiles should never be in positions of leadership.