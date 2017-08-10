Alabama Crimson Tide Rolls Over tRUMP

Republican Roy Moore’s surprise defeat in a nationally watched Senate race in heavily Republican tRUMP Alabama adds new challenges to GOP dominance in Washington by narrowing the already thin GOP edge in the U.S. Senate.

The victory is a stunning rebuke of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon’s drain-the-swamp white supremacy ethos, which pushed the controversial Moore despite multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him and a history of racist and homophobic remarks.

It also was a major setback for President Donald Trump — who handily won Alabama last year — after Trump strongly pushed for Moore in the final weeks of the election.

After Moore’s defeat, Trump suggested in one tweet that Moore wasn’t a “great” candidate — and in another that that was why Trump had earlier supported Moore’s unsuccessful primary opponent, Luther Strange.

Moore has not yet conceded despite vote totals at the end of election night giving Democrat Doug Jones a 50-48 percent edge. Instead, Moore suggested to supporters that the race was still too close to call and there might be a recount.

“What we’ve got to do, is wait on God and let this process play out,” Moore added in his remarks Tuesday night.

With provisional and other votes still to be counted, Alabama officials project a final certified vote total between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 . Jones’ victory margin currently exceeds the 0.5% margin that would trigger an automatic recount.

So what prompted Moore’s defeat? Was it the Trump factor or the sexual assault factor or both — or neither?

What impact will this upset in a red-rock GOP state — which hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1992 — have on the tax bill negotiations and other Trump and Republican priorities?

Whatever caused Moore’s defeat one thing is certain. This race was a filthy vat of camel vomit. There was so much about it that was historically awful, but this really took the cake: After multiple women accused Moore of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers, a pro-Trump organization called The America First Project sent a 12-year-old girl to interview Moore on the eve of the election.

Sickening worse is the fact that Christian evangelicals still supported this pig.

Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are the avatars of many of the problems that currently haunt the Republican Party. However, Bannon isn’t some oddball outlier; he is the culmination of 40 years spent by the GOP polluting their own base with fear, nonsense and hatred. The fact that so many Trump base voters stayed home on Tuesday night, even in the face of Doug Jones’ vivid pro-choice stance, is frankly astonishing. In the end, Moore was too much.