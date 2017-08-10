United Healthcare Drops The Ball

UnitedHealth Group is the nation’s largest health insurer and Minnesota’s largest publicly traded company. It is also southeast Wisconsin’s largest healthcare provider.

Recently, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group announced Stephen Hemsley, the chief executive is leaving and will be succeeded by Dave Wichmann, the company’s president.

The change at the helm comes as UnitedHealth Group is experiencing phenomenal growth.

Growth however can stand in the way of efficiency and in this case Acacia Mental Health Clinic it seems, was able to exploit United Healthcare’s inability to practice some due diligence.

The Acacia treatment clinic is accused of defrauding Medicaid out of millions of dollars.

According Fox 6 News and its affiliate PIX11 in New York, the U.S. government is charging Acacia owner Abe Freund in a Medicaid scheme in which “Abe Freund made more than $7 million dollars in Medicaid reimbursements, between 2011 and 2014, on the backs of substance abusers who came to his Acacia Mental Health clinic in Milwaukee for counseling.”

Acacia Mental Health Clinic was networked with United Healthcare and received over 95% of all payments UHC paid out for the treatment of addicts in Milwaukee’s north side. Turns out that Abe Freund was billing Medicaid for extreme number of urine test of Acacia clients.

The government is accusing Freund of “raking in $230 per screening instead of the customary $20.” The reimbursements went as high $474.66 per test, after Freund’s lab affiliate invested in a new machine. The new urine testing lab is called Care Tox, Inc., which is owned by Isaac Freund of Kiryas Joel, New York, Abe’s son, according to PXI11 out of New York.

A month after Wisconsin kicked Acacia out of the Medicaid program, another clinic (Achievement Associates) opened immediately in its place and was instantaneously networked within the UHC network after being approved by the State to operate in Wisconsin. Turns out that new clinic is itself owned by a man named Netanel Friedman, who lives blocks from Freund in Kiryas Joel, New York, according to FOX 6.

“I don’t see how the state could have approved them and not see what is going on,” a employee of Acacia told FOX 6.

Freund denied the charges in papers filed in April 2017.

Yet he closed Acacia clinic in June 2017.

Federal prosecutors said Freund’s Acacia Clinic was getting over 95 percent of the Medicaid reimbursements in Wisconsin for substance abuse and mental health services. How could that be? Why didn’t the state ask questions? Why didn’t UHC inquire as to why Acacia was allowed to monopolize the market?

UHC failed to do it’s due diligence to ensure quality care was being done and payments were monitored. UHC continues to fail because it has not removed Achievement Associates from UHC network. Achievement Associates is being run by many of the same people that worked under Freund at Acacia.

How can UHC turn a blind eye to what is happening here?