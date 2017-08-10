Government Neglect

The shifting of our resources away from lending support to American working families to instead lining the pockets of corrupt political leaders and sleazy corporate CEOs deteriorates working families and erodes our society. The government’s neglectful role as public servant is a factor in why our water supply is tainted with poisonous metals.

Water is vital to our existence. Water is what we as human beings are. It is part of our chemistry. We drink water. We cook with water. We wash in water. We ingest water. How is it then that our political leaders ignore this? How is it that instead of setting policy towards protecting this vital resource, they turn a blind eye to it and allow pollution to destroy it, thus destroying us.

Studies have link cities with lead pipes having higher violent crime and murder rates, more persons with mental illness, learning disabilities and other serious health issues. In 2015 Flint water crisis revealed 4.9% of children in Flint, 6 and under, tested for lead levels in blood higher than 5 micrograms per deciliter, the maximum CDC allows. In 2015 19. 9% of Milwaukee children tested higher than Flint in zip code 53206. North and South side neighborhoods in Milwaukee also showed lead levels higher than Flint.

The forces protecting the wealthy take our healthcare yet know polluted water is causing our families to be sick. Governments build more prisons yet political leaders know lead in our water enhances the rate of violent crimes. They cut public education knowing our children’s achievements are being impacted by lead in their heads. They build Camelots in our cities all the while ignoring rebuilding the infrastructure of our water distribution system. They say we have no resources to invest towards removing toxic lead pipes contaminating our water yet find tens of millions of dollars to build sports stadiums and arenas.

We can do better than this.

TRUMP

Tax Plan Folly

Donald Trump’s new “tax reform” plan would be a massive windfall for special interests and the super-wealthy like himself and his family. But because Trump won’t release his tax returns, we have no way of knowing how much it would benefit him, his children, or his companies.

Congress should refuse to vote on Trump’s tax plan until the American people find out exactly how much he stands to gain.

Trump broke with decades of bipartisan precedent by refusing to release his tax returns during his presidential run (and refusing to place his assets in a blind trust after winning).

And there are already plenty examples of him and his family personally profiting from the presidency. But Trump’s new tax plan could take that self-dealing into overdrive — while Americans are forced to judge it without any idea how much passing it would benefit Trump himself. This is exactly why presidents of both parties have shared their tax returns with the public — so that voters can hold them accountable and evaluate conflicts of interest.

But instead, Trump wants to rewrite our nation’s tax laws while keeping his own business dealings secret. Just one example — Trump himself has admitted a personal motivation in pushing to end the estate tax, telling senators on a phone call that his accountant told him he’d “get killed” if it weren’t repealed. There are countless opportunities for Trump to avoid paying millions in taxes — and we can’t know for sure what they are without seeing his tax returns.

Everyone has a right to know, and we all deserve basic transparency from the President of the United States. So before Congress holds a vote on Trump’s tax plan, it ought to demand the President give the public a clear picture of his background, experience, and business interests and release his tax records.

Just saying…

I respect and admire leaders who lead. Who fearlessly challenge opposition and dismiss haters smears. They are truly the vanguard.