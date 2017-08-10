Epoxy pipe coating, an inadequate alternative

Many municipalities and water utilities are turning to an emerging industry with suspect emerging technology to deal with lead service lines tainting drinking and cooking water with lead across the country.

From pilot effort being pursued in Pittsburgh, PA to demonstration in Wauwatosa, WI, cities like Milwaukee and Chicago are looking to epoxy resin as the alternative method for eliminating the threat of lead in water.

While funding lead pipe removal can be a challenge to the budgets of many cities, residents of these communities must decide what is more important for their families.

Should we continue to elect mayors and alderpersons who see downtown development, a sports stadium building and fancy entertainment public transportation construction as our cities most important investments? Or should we elect representatives who understand that repairing city infrastructure such as investing in rebuilding our freshwater delivery systems is key to the life of a city?

Epoxy pipe lining of lead service lines is a short cut. It’s a band-aid to a situation that requires resolve to implement full removal of lead pipes. It’s an emerging technology with emerging concerns that should not be left in the hands of mayors, alderpersons or bureaucrats to decide. It should be a matter of public discourse and public action. It’s about water. It’s about our families. It’s about our children’s children. It’s about the future of our city.

Let’s be clear about a couple of things

Epoxies and plastics are both categories of synthetic polymers (nylon, polyethylenes, polycarbonates , etc.) that are hydrocarbon-based (repeating chemical molecules) according to experts on the issue I’ve spoken to.

These experts say that both can contain BPA as a chemical constituent (a carcinogen- a substance capable of causing cancer). They go on to say that “plastics tend to be rigid and epoxies and synthetic resins are fluid and need to be cured, dried or thermoset (using heat). Both have numerous applications commercially and in industry depending on process needs.”

However, it is suspected that many synthetic aromatic hydrocarbons like BPA have some level of toxicity in living organisms within ecosystems especially at low level exposures over long periods of time. Endocrine (hormone) disruption and reproductive anomalies in animals and humans are highly suspected with such compounds.

In other words, a particular epoxy mix could possibly be perfectly healthy. The problem is we don’t know! There are no scientifically repeatable long-term studies showing the impacts even to mice. We don’t know if it could cause birth defects. We don’t know if it could cause cancer. That’s part of the problem with epoxy, it hasn’t been studied properly for long term health effects.

In fact, one expert stated that he, “searched across the world for studies and have found nothing more than one college paper with a couple of mice and 30 days which doesn’t show real health impacts over years.”

Also, epoxy has been used to line copper and iron pipes in some cases in Europe, but lead is an entirely different metal and long-term studies on the effects on human health after decades of application on those metals still need to be developed.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not about to let Milwaukee be an experimental lab for any industry, professor or government. Milwaukeeans are not guinea pigs, this is not the Tuskegee Study!

Bottom line

So, without some sort of safety guarantee for at least 50 years or so, backed by a bankruptcy proof insurance policy, I don’t think the taxpayers should assume the risk of an emerging technology and instead the epoxy manufacturer should assume all the risk if they feel that strongly that their product is that safe.

Otherwise, remove the lead pipes.