Milwaukee Epoxy Folly

Milwaukee bureaucrats continue to grapple with what to do about the tainting of Milwaukee’s drinking water supply. The contamination, caused by over 70,000 lead pipes poisoning our community, has our elected leaders and city bureaucrats in a quandary. What to do should be simple enough of an answer. The simple answer is to create a strategic comprehensive removal and funding plan. The problem with that is our city leaders, who have no problem giving away millions of the publics tax dollars to billionaires so they can build a sports arena, see guarding against lead in water coming through our taps is too steep of a price.

The cost to ferry beer guzzling partygoers on a streetcar and providing sports fans a new venue to watch basketball is much more important than fixing our contaminated water distribution system so that life is protected should offend us all.

City officials say they’re doing all they can to deal with this hazard. Poppycock!

The reality is our local government is conducting plenty of dog and pony shows, that is for certain. What they are doing are half measures designed to remove public pressure. What they are not doing is moving forward with a comprehensive plan to remove these toxic lead pipe ticking time bombs.

To continue these half measures and give the public the impression they’re moving forward with innovative ways to address this problem, Milwaukee bureaucrats and their “fix the lead pipes” advocates have been touting an “emerging technology” that doesn’t require the removal of the lead pipes.

In fact, talk emerged at a meeting of the Milwaukee Water Quality Task Force earlier this year in which city bureaucrats suggested that Milwaukee could look at an alternative way of “fixing” the problem by coating the insides of lead pipes with an epoxy resin. The notion is catching on because it’s much less expensive and disruptive.

But there are many problems with this “emerging technology” those pushing for it seem to ignore and that is the emerging concerns being raised by science experts who see this practice as another rabbit hole.

One of which is researchers are discovering that the coating can contaminate drinking water and they argue that the building industry practicing such production should change its practice.

In fact, if one can push aside the glossy market based studies promoted by the plastics industry one could easily find that there is a growing scientific concern for using epoxy to stop lead leaching in our water.

Insurance industry concerns results in homeowner insurance not being available to homeowners

Not only is there a significant concern about this “emerging technology”, there is growing worry in the insurance industry as well, specifically homeowner insurance corporations are being alerted to the slippery slope these epoxy pipe lining tube companies present for their industry.

The idea that applying epoxy coating in lead pipes as a cost cutting measure is yet again another half measure idea. Such an effort can’t happen in Milwaukee. Our community should not be fooled into thinking this is an acceptable alternative solution. It quite simply is not.

Remove the lead pipes!

Facts about epoxy pipe coating not often discussed

Epoxy pipe coating is being marketed as an inexpensive alternative to replacing old pipes with a completely new system. In theory, the epoxy coating will evenly seal off the interior of pipes creating a long-lasting solution to solving pipe problems. That’s the theory. In practice, the challenges with epoxy pipe coating are numerous:

Epoxies have been linked with an increased risk for fertility problems, miscarriage, stillbirth and birth defects.

There are no medical tests to see if the epoxy and lead combo from an older pipe will cause fertility problems, miscarriage, stillbirth or birth defects.

If a leak occurs at a future date, repairing an epoxy-lined pipe is very difficult. The coating cannot take heat, and application of a torch to try and solder in a new piece of pipe ruins the lining at that location.

The pipe may crack the epoxy coating at the point of the repair, allowing water to get between the pipe and the lining, further corroding the pipe and allowing lead poison to leech in drinking water.

The initial epoxy coating process itself creates a certain amount of pressure on the pipe walls, and may blow out at weak spots of the pipe.

There is no way to know how well the epoxy will adhere to the inside of the pipe, and if an even coat is achieved, without cutting into the pipe.

There is no guarantee on how long the epoxy coating will adhere to pipes.

Epoxy pipe coating is not the solution to Milwaukee’s lead water poisoning crisis. Remove the lead pipes!