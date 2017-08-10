Lead Transparency

This past week at City Hall on the third floor in Room 301-B at 9am, the Public & Safety Health (P&SH) Committee a meeting to discuss and vote on a myriad of issues including, but not limited to, substituting ordinances, appointments to commissions as well as voting on resolutions to send to the Common Council to make into law took place.

One of those resolutions to be voted on will be a last minute sneaky effort to significantly water down (no pun intended) an existing proposed resolution that informs mothers with children under the age of 6, expecting mothers and women of child bearing years about how to avoid being exposed to lead poisoning through lead water delivered in homes by lead pipes sponsored by Alderperson Cavalier Johnson, Ashanti Hamilton and Jim Bohl.

The vote in this committee on the original resolution proposed by Alderman Tony Zielinski has been postponed and delayed for the past several months, primarily because of the political hijinks by Mayor Barrett and the Milwaukee Health Department Commissioner Bevan Baker who seem to think it’s a game to them to not inform mothers, expecting mothers and women of child bearing age of the dangers of lead poisoning to their children.

It recently has been reported that lead poisoning in Flint, MI has resulted in increases in fetal deaths and lowered fertility rates. Such information should be taken seriously since Milwaukee continues to suffer a high infant mortality rate among African-Americans.

Yet, Mayor Barrett and Commissioner Baker are aggressively and actively telling Alderpersons like Cavalier Johnson to vote against informing mothers, expecting mothers and women of child bearing age on how to avoid lead poisoning.

The “selling out” will be televised!

Tomorrows P&SH Committee will be broadcast at 9am on cable television live on the Time Warner Cable Station (Now Spectrum) Channel 25 and AT&T U-VERSE Channel 99.

The bottom line is that if the P&SH Committee members vote to not inform mothers, expecting mothers and women of child bearing age on how to avoid lead exposure to them and their children by approving the watered-down resolution sponsored by Johnson, Hamilton and Bohl they have staged the scene of the “selling out” being televised.

Will Alderpersons continue to compromise the lives of the people in their communities and continue to be indifferent to their constituents to appease Mayor Barrett? Will they deny the scientific findings and empirical data that proves the dangers of lead pipes resulting in the poisoning and developmental deficiencies of children? Will the Alderpersons and Barrett loyalists like Nik Kovac and Bob Bauman step up to the plate and go to bat against Mayor Barrett’s effort to ignore this public health crisis AND THE RISING CRIME LINKED TO LEAD POISONING?

Once again, the revolution may not be televised, but the “selling out” will!