V. Marchese Inc.  Wholesale Fruits, Vegetables, & Dairy has Job Openings for the following positions:

November 20, 2018

Warehouse Worker

A Warehouse Worker is responsible for accurately sorting product and filling orders. The warehouse worker will report to the shift Supervisor.

Responsibilities and Duties

Food processing and packaging line work. Form and assemble cases to meet production requirements/specifications. Visually inspect products for imperfections, discoloring, mold. Read productions order and set up such order in a timely fashion. Comply with GMP, safety, and any other plant rules as established by the company. Fill in for other department jobs as required. Keep work and surrounding areas clean and organized. Follow all Food Safety (HCCP), GMP’s Occupational Health and Safety, and Environmental. Perform other duties as assigned by the Lead or Supervisor.

Delivery Driver

A delivery driver is responsible for accurately and promptly delivering products to our customers. Represent our company in a professional and cost-effective manner to increase our profitability and customer satisfaction. The delivery driver will report to the Transportation Coordinator.

Responsibilities and Duties

Delivering a wide variety of items. Following driving routes and time schedules. Loading, unloading, preparing, inspecting and operating the delivery vehicle. Ask for feedback on provided services and resolve client’s complaints. Collect payments. Inform customers about new products and services. Collect logs and reports. Follow DOT regulations and safety standards. Other duties as assigned.

Lot Truck Attendant

A Lot Truck Attendant is responsible for accurately and promptly delivering products to our customers. Represent our company in a professional and cost-effective manner to increase our profitability and customer satisfaction. The Lot Truck Attendant will report to the Shift Supervisor.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for checking oil, coolant, and DEF for all trucks. Accountable for rearranging the truck in the company’s parking lot. Other duties as assigned in the production floor.

Call Karen Valle (414) 935-4483 or stop in

V. Marchese Inc. & Cut Fresh LLC

600 S. Jake Marchese Way * Milwaukee, WI 53204