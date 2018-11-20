November 20, 2018

Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks Civil Rights Attorney in our Madison office is responsible for providing individual advocacy and direct legal representation on disability rights issues especially for those facing barriers to employment and will participate in litigation, systems change initiatives, and outreach and training.

For detailed Position Announcement, salary range, and application requirements, visit www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce. Deadline: 12/7/18 to be considered for first round of interviews. Will remain open until filled.