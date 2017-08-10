Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks Public Interest Attorney in Rice Lake, Madison, or Milwaukee office to assist benefit specialists in disability-related public benefits cases, conduct trainings, and provide direct legal representation.

For detailed Position Announcement, salary range, and application requirements, visit www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce.

Deadline: 10/16/18 to be considered for first round of interviews. Will remain open until filled.