Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks a full-time Intake Specialist (Spanish fluency strongly preferred) to perform client intake functions and other duties in Milwaukee Office. Requires contact/experience with people with disabilities, excellent listening and communication skills, and strong computer and data base skills. Experience serving people with diverse backgrounds desired. Bachelor’s degree in human service-related area or equivalent experience. Excellent and fringe benefits. For detailed position description visit www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce. To apply submit resume and

cover letter on our website at

http://www.drwi.org/about/careers/

Deadline: November 5, 2018, at 12:00 pm.