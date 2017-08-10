University of Wisconsin-Extension is hiring a Healthy Communities Coordinator for Milwaukee County.

Address diet-related disparities by contributing to advancing policy, systems, and environmental changes to promote healthy eating and physical activity behaviors among people who are eligible to receive SNAP/FoodShare in Milwaukee County.

The positon closes on July 22nd, 2018.

Bachelor degree Required.

Salaried position with benefits.

Go to UW Extension at

http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu for application and complete job description.

For questions call

Francie Dekker with UW Extension

at 414-615-0504.

“An AA/EEO employer”