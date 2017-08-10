VOTING OUTREACH ADVOCACY SPECIALIST (.5 FTE/LTE)

Disability Rights Wisconsin is seeking a part-time, limited term Voting Outreach Advocacy Specialist that will work with DRW and our disability partners on the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) efforts on voting rights for people with disabilities in Wisconsin. This position will provide outreach and education to people with disabilities, their families and other stakeholders on voting rights. This position will be based out of our Milwaukee office. Individuals with demonstrated commitment to social justice and familiar with outreach and organizing are encouraged to apply.

To apply see job announcement at

www.disabiltyrightswi.org and apply online.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply.

Resume and cover letter must be received

by Noon, July 10, 2018.