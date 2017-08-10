Disability Rights Wisconsin is hiring a FT program supervisor who will be responsible for the day-to-day activities of DRW’s new Protection and Advocacy Program for Beneficiaries with Representative Payees program for a new program with Social Security. This position will be responsible for supervising a small staff. Ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent be detail oriented, have some accounting knowledge, be able to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines and a dedication to social justice.

To apply see job announcement at

http://www.disabilityrightswi.org/about/careers/

and apply online.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply. Resume and cover letter must be received by Midnight, July 8, 2018.