IT Help Desk (LTE)

Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW), the designated Protection and Advocacy system for people with disabilities, is seeking an IT Support Specialist (LTE). This position will provide support to staff in all four offices, perform helpdesk support and troubleshooting, and maintain the DRW IT inventory and documentation. This position will be involved in supporting several projects that need to be completed by the end of September. The IT Support Specialist will report to the IT Manager.

The ideal candidate will be proficient in Windows 10 and Office 365, have 2+ years’ experience proving support and strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. This is a LTE position through 8/30/2018 with a possibility of extension.

Apply online at

http://www.disabilityrightswi.org/about/careers/.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply.