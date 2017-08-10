Investigator

Disability Rights Wisconsin is hiring investigators to work with DRW’s new Protection and Advocacy Program for Beneficiaries with Representative Payees program for a new program with Social Security. This

position will be responsible for scheduling, conducting and completing detailed reports on compliance reviews of both organizational and individual representative payees. In addition, verify that the representative payee is using the benefits properly on behalf of the beneficiary. Qualified candidates will have an associate or bachelor’s degree in the provision of advocacy services on behalf of vulnerable populations as well as three years compliance testing or investigating and have space for a secure home office.

To apply see job announcement at

and apply online.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply.

Resume and cover letter must be received

by Midnight, July 8, 2018.