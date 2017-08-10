Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW), the designated Protection and Advocacy system for people with disabilities, is seeking a Fundraising and Communications Coordinator. This position You will be responsible to coordinate DRW’s fundraising activities and external communications and support the Executive Director and Board members in their fund development efforts. The Coordinator will engage with prospects to generate major gifts as well as coordinate annual appeals. In concert with this primary responsibility, the Coordinator will generate public communications to raise the profile of DRW’s efforts to improve the lives of Wisconsinites with disabilities, highlight our advocacy and build support for DRW and its mission.

The ideal candidate will be passionate about DRW’s mission, creative, tech-savvy, and have excellent communication and organizational skills. Minimum requirements are bachelor’s degree, CFRE accreditation a plus. Competitive salary and benefits.

To apply see job announcement at

http://www.disabilityrightswi.org/about/careers/ and apply online by Noon on Monday, July 9,2018.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply.