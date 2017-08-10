Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW), the designated Protection and Advocacy system for people with disabilities, is seeking a Finance Director to be located in our Madison or Milwaukee office. This position will be responsible for oversight of all budgeting, finance, accounting and financial reporting activities, will support presentations to the Board of Directors, prepare for and liaise with DRW’s auditor, and participate as a member of DRW’s senior leadership and management teams.

The Finance Director will lead all day-to-day finance operations, and exercise functional responsibility over accounting, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, and grants administration. The Finance Director will ensure that DRW has the systems and procedures in place to support effective program implementation and conduct flawless audits. Minimum requirements are 3-10 years Finance and Accounting Experience, CPA and a BS or advanced degree. Detailed job announcement at www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply. Submit resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to: HR, 131 W. Wilson St, Ste 700, Madison, WI 53703. Deadline: 2/5/18.