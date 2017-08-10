DRW’s Protection and Advocacy Program is seeking an Advocacy Specialist. This position is responsible for providing direct advocacy assistance and representation to individuals with disabilities on a variety of disability-related issues, and conducting investigations on issues such as abuse and neglect. Other duties include: public report writing, tasks related to case maintenance and reporting, outreach, information and referral, systems advocacy and training. FT position in Madison. Detailed job announcement at www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA Employer committed to diverse workforce. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply. Submit resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to: HR, 131 W. Wilson St, Ste 700, Madison, WI 53703. Deadline: noon 1/29/18.