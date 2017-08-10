Early morning fire destroys Kenosha home

An early morning fire completely destroyed a Kenosha home Wednesday, but the residents escaped without injuries.

The two adult residents of the single-family home, 3301 28th St., reported the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Battalion Chief Wesley Bernhardt said the residents noticed the fire and got out of the house.

By the time the Kenosha Fire Department arrived a short time later, Bernhardt said, the house and a garage were fully engulfed in flames.